Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim got his affidavit notarised at Nawaz’s office: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said that former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim had gotten his affidavit— in which he accused former CJP Mian Saqib Nisar of collusion to deny bails to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz before the general elections 2018— notarised in the presence of Nawaz Sharif at his office.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry shared a newspaper clipping and said new revelations proved once again that the Sharif family worked like a Sicilian mafia. He said that the report exposed the Sharif family’s expertise in blackmailing institutions, including the judiciary, like a “mafia”

As per the report shared by the minister, “Rana Shamim, former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan took the oath and signed an affidavit in the office of none other than Mian Nawaz Sharif, trying to incriminate former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and honorable sitting judge of the Islamabad High Court.”

Rana Shamim is in ‘direct contact’ with Nawaz Sharif: son

On November 17, it was reported that ex-CJ of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim was in direct contact with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shamim's son, Ahmed Hassan Rana had claimed.

Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Supreme Court's Advocate Ahmed Hassan Rana had said that his father had had long-standing relations with Nawaz Sharif and that he had been the vice president of PML-N Sindh's lawyer wing. He had said his father was Nawaz Sharif's lawyer in the Memogate scandal case.