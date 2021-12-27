 
pakistan
Monday Dec 27 2021
Pakistan's first national security policy being introduced in NSC meeting today

Monday Dec 27, 2021

A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • National Security Committee being convened under chairmanship of PM Imran Khan today.
  • First national security policy in Pakistan's history to be unveiled in NSC meeting, says Fawad Chaudhry.
  • National Security Committee will be briefed on latest situation in Afghanistan and focus on other national security issues.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Council today (Monday), in which the first national security policy in the history of the country will be presented for approval, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed on Twitter Sunday night.

The meeting will be attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousaf and other senior government and military officials, as per a report by Jang.

The National Security Committee will be briefed on the latest situation in Afghanistan and focus on other national security issues during the meeting in Islamabad.

The session has been called less than a week after Pakistan hosted the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in the neighbouring country.

The OIC session was held in Islamabad on December 18. Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations participated in the session during which it was decided to set up a Humanitarian Trust Fund and Food Security Programme to deal with the rapidly aggravating crisis.

The national security policy being presented at the meeting will later be made public, Dawn reported, quoting Fawad Chaudhry

On the salient features of the policy, the publication reported Chaudhry as saying that the policy will cover all internal and external security aspects, including the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on Pakistan, India, etc.

Earlier this month, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had regretted the opposition’s decision to boycott a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

“It is the first time in seven decades that a government is presenting its policy on national security in Parliament,” he said, adding that it was a matter of national security, not a political affair.

