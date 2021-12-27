Father of teen who wanted to assassin Queen speaks up

File Footage





The father of the suspected teen who was armed with a crossbow and intruded Windsor Castle said that "something's gone horribly wrong" with his son.

In the video, obtained by The Sun tabloid, a masked figure in a dark hoodie, named Jaswant Singh Chail, holding a crossbow claims he will "attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family".



The video was shared on the social media platform Snapchat, around 24 minutes before a suspect was detained early on Christmas Day by armed police within the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.

His father, Jasbir Singh Chail, told MailOnline: "Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what.

"We’ve not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs.

"From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it’s not easy."