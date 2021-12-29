 
world
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
AFP

Apple puts India iPhone plant ‘on probation’ after mass food poisoning

By
AFP

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai, India, on Dec 22. — Reuters/File
Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai, India, on Dec 22. — Reuters/File

  • Apple puts Indian plant of its main supplier Foxconn “on probation” after mass food poisoning.
  • Foxconn says to take immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services.
  • Company says employees will continue to be paid while improvements are made.

Apple said on Wednesday that it has put the Indian plant of its main supplier “on probation” after mass food poisoning and protests over workers’ living conditions.

Some 250 women working at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu were treated for food poisoning this month, 159 of whom were hospitalised.

This prompted demonstrations against living conditions at company hostels that have kept the factory at Sriperumbudur near Chennai closed since December 18.

Apple said it has placed the plant “on probation” and is working with the supplier to rapidly implement “a comprehensive set of corrective actions”.

The factory employs some 17,000 people and it makes iPhones as well as other gadgets for the Indian market and for export. 

Foxconn said it was “very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide at the remote dormitory accommodations.”

“We are also restructuring our local management team and our management systems to ensure we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed,” a Foxconn spokesperson said.

The Taipei-based company said employees will continue to be paid while improvements are made.

Apple has long faced criticism about the treatment of workers at its partner factories in China, particularly after a spate of suicides at the industrial park of Foxconn in Shenzhen in 2010.

More From World:

Watch: Video of tigress attacking dog goes viral

Watch: Video of tigress attacking dog goes viral

US names Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women

US names Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women
US goods trade deficit hits record in November

US goods trade deficit hits record in November
Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa

Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa
Two die of wounds from Israel strike on Syria port: war monitor

Two die of wounds from Israel strike on Syria port: war monitor
Top five animal moments that made 2021 memorable

Top five animal moments that made 2021 memorable
COVID-19 cases surge around world, raising testing and quarantine fears

COVID-19 cases surge around world, raising testing and quarantine fears
Netizens react as Indian govt changes Akbar Allahabadi's name to Akbar Prayagraj

Netizens react as Indian govt changes Akbar Allahabadi's name to Akbar Prayagraj
This Israeli foodtech firm just came up with a way to 3D print plant-based burgers

This Israeli foodtech firm just came up with a way to 3D print plant-based burgers
India bars Mother Teresa charity from receiving foreign funds

India bars Mother Teresa charity from receiving foreign funds

Latest

view all