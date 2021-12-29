In pictures: Football star Lionel Messi spends quality time with wife, kids in Rosario

Antonela Roccuzzo (left) holding her son Ciro, Thiago (centre), Mateo (centre-right), and Lionel Messi (right) — Instagram/Lionel Messi

ROSARIO: Argentinian football star Lionel Messi on Tuesday stepped out with his family to spend some quality time in Rosario, a city in the central Argentina province of Santa Fe.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the 34-year-old footballer posted two endearing pictures in which he could be seen posing with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his three sons — Thiago, nine, Mateo, six, and Ciro, three.

In the first picture, Messi — who is one of the top-ranking footballers in the world — could be seen rocking a neon-green t-shirt. Two of his sons wore similar t-shirts, while the youngest one — Ciro — could be seen wearing a red t-shirt.

Messi's wife Antonela wore a white tank top which she paired with matching neon-green pants.

The snapshot was taken against the backdrop of a river, while the sun could also be seen setting in the sky behind them.

Messi shared another picture, which was seemingly captured at nighttime, in which he could be seen posing with his wife as they held each other.

Within less than a day of having been posted, the snapshots amassed a whopping 10.4 million likes. That's not all, but the footballer's fans flocked to the comments section and posted more than 56,000 messages in which they not only praised the family for their good looks but also prayed for their well-being.

"Most beautiful family!!!" one user wrote.

"What an amazing picture. Great player, a great husband, and a great father. You are simply incredible in so many ways," another follower chimed in.

"In love with this snap. Made my day. God bless you, your wife, and your beautiful children," a third admirer commented.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that they wish to see Messi's kids play football in future.

"I hope your kids will also become the greatest footballers of the world one day."