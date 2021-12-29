Pic: Selena Gomez’s brand new tattoo unveiled

Award-winning singer and songwriter Selena Gomez finally releases the first-ever look into her new upper back tattoo.

A photograph depicting the creation in detail was released to Instagram by the celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang.

The piece features a watercolour flower design that drips into her shoulder blades.

Check it out below:

Shortly after the shot was uploaded to the photo-sharing site, fans started flocking to the artist’s account with praise and adoration for his work.

While one fan fawned over the “stunning” singer, another penned a word-play statement that dubbed the lyricist “like a flower.”

For those unversed, this update comes shortly after the same artist teased the piece in a portrait shot where details were hidden nearly two weeks beforehand.







