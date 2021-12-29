 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Dr. Dre, ex-wife Nicole Young reach divorce settlement

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Dr. Dre, ex-wife Nicole Young reach divorce settlement

Dr. Dre will pay his former wife Nicole Young $100 million as part of their divorce settlement, according to TMZ.

The celebrity website reported that the rapper  will pay the first $50 million now and the second half next year. 

It said the music producer is estimated to be worth $820 million.

The report said that he  will also keep their real estate properties and rights to his music and stock options.

Young will get four vehicles: a Rolls Royce, Cadillac Escalade, motorcycle and Range Rover. "She’ll also keep her clothing, jewelry, bags and furs, which are estimated to be worth millions," said the report.

Citing a source close to Dr. Dre, it said Young could’ve gotten a larger piece of his estate if she had settled a year ago.

The insider further said, “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife,” the insider quipped.


More From Entertainment:

Loving name which Archie calls father Prince Harry revealed

Loving name which Archie calls father Prince Harry revealed
Prince William becomes Twitter trend as 'Meghan fans' level accusations against Duke

Prince William becomes Twitter trend as 'Meghan fans' level accusations against Duke
Kylie Jenner's fans think she's already given birth to second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's fans think she's already given birth to second child with Travis Scott
Prince Andrew looking to throw out Virginia Giuffre sex case

Prince Andrew looking to throw out Virginia Giuffre sex case

Pic: Selena Gomez’s brand new tattoo unveiled

Pic: Selena Gomez’s brand new tattoo unveiled
Who is the Queen's secret weapon?

Who is the Queen's secret weapon?
Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx pay tribute to Denzel Washington

Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx pay tribute to Denzel Washington

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals journey of battling autoimmune disorder

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals journey of battling autoimmune disorder

Queen worries for Prince William after 'haunting' past incident

Queen worries for Prince William after 'haunting' past incident
Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview put royal family at risk of attacks says expert

Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview put royal family at risk of attacks says expert
Ashley Benson, G-Eazy ignite reconciliation rumours after LA outing

Ashley Benson, G-Eazy ignite reconciliation rumours after LA outing

Chrissy Teigen showers love on husband John Legend on 43rd birthday

Chrissy Teigen showers love on husband John Legend on 43rd birthday

Latest

view all