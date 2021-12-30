'Mysterious beast': Massive bite mark found on great white shark's body

— AFP/ File.

A diver has discovered a great white shark with enormous bite mark on its body.

It can be distinguished that the bite is a circular scar, huge in size and bloodless.

Discussions are being carried out on social media over two opinions — whether it is a mating scar or an act of aggression.

In Isla Guadalupe, Mexico, a 40-years-old diver made a rare discovery by capturing photos of a great white shark with enormous bite marks on its body.



In the captured photos, it can be seen that the swimming shark has jagged puncture marks stretching the width of two of its fins, The Sun reported.

Exclaiming about the experience, Diver Jalil Najafov said: “I was really surprised as I have never seen anything like this in my life. This bite mark was so huge on a big shark, and I was like, is that real? I have worked with sharks for many years and have never seen such a big scar before!"



Nature lovers came into action on social media after the photos of the shark were posted on Instagram as they raised questions regarding the shark's injury.



According to The Sun, the shark experts whom Jalil reached out to regarding the bite marks depicted the same thing.

“What caused the bite mark was a big discussion on social media with many commenters fighting between two opinions, mating scar or act of aggression," Jalil said.

He further said: “After I sent this image to Dr Tristan Guttridge, he ruled out mating. I also sent it to Michael Domeier who also felt it was an attack from another shark — that’s why this photo went very viral!”

Several battered sharks have been spotted before, including some males that have forcefully had sex with the female of the species.

A researcher found out a "half-eaten" shark that still hunts for its prey.