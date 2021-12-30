 
world
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Woman spits on, punches passenger on aircraft

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

— Reuters/ File.
— Reuters/ File.

  • Woman named Patricia Cornwall assaults and spits on another passenger on a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta.
  • Patricia finds the aisle blocked by a beverage cart as she returns to her seat from the bathroom.
  • When the flight lands in Atlanta, she is taken into FBI custody.

A 51-year-old woman — Patricia Cornwall — allegedly assaulted and spat on another passenger while being onboard a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta. 

The incident occurred on December 23, when Patricia found the aisle blocked by a beverage cart as she was returning to her seat from the bathroom. When the flight landed in Atlanta, she was met by the police and then taken into FBI custody.

According to NDTV, when she was requested by a crew member to take an open seat until the beverage cart could be moved, Patricia promptly said: "Who am I, Rosa Parks?" She brought up the name of the famous African-American civil rights activist, who is known for the incident in 1955, and she declined and refused to let go of her seat to a white man.

Reacting to this statement, a man who was seated nearby reminded Patricia: "You're not Black, this isn't Alabama, and this isn't a bus."

Because of his words, she confronted him and things got escalated until Patricia punched and spat on the other man. The assault got recorded by another passenger and the video went viral after they uploaded it.

The police stated: "Based on the statements gathered and visible evidence, officers detained Ms Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent," per the report.

It has been reported by CNN that on Monday afternoon, Patricia appeared in federal court in Atlanta. The accusations applied on her are of: "assault by striking, beating, or wounding R.S.M. in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States." 

She will face a fine of up to $1,00,000 if found guilty of the class A misdemeanor.

More From World:

Watch: Queen's guard marches over child while on duty

Watch: Queen's guard marches over child while on duty
Germany eases travel curbs from Omicron-hit countries

Germany eases travel curbs from Omicron-hit countries
Bangladesh decides to drop decision of making women-only beach zone after uproar

Bangladesh decides to drop decision of making women-only beach zone after uproar

2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China's rise

2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China's rise
'Mysterious beast': Massive bite mark found on great white shark's body

'Mysterious beast': Massive bite mark found on great white shark's body

Four times vaccinated woman tests COVID-19 positive at airport

Four times vaccinated woman tests COVID-19 positive at airport
Squirrel attacks, injures 18 people in 2 days

Squirrel attacks, injures 18 people in 2 days
Destitute 'heir' of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar calls for ownership of New Delhi's Red Fort

Destitute 'heir' of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar calls for ownership of New Delhi's Red Fort
'200m are going to fight back': Naseeruddin Shah warns of civil war in India

'200m are going to fight back': Naseeruddin Shah warns of civil war in India
World heads into New Year facing COVID 'tsunami'

World heads into New Year facing COVID 'tsunami'
7.3 magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast: USGS

7.3 magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast: USGS
Paris again makes face masks compulsory outdoors

Paris again makes face masks compulsory outdoors

Latest

view all