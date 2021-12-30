 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Nicole Kidman slams biased reporter for questions on Tom Cruise

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Nicole Kidman slams biased reporter for questions on Tom Cruise
Nicole Kidman slams biased reporter for questions on Tom Cruise

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman recently spoke out against a reporter who asked her sexist questions against ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The conversation arose during one of Kidman’s latest interviews with The Guardian for Lucille Ball.

There the star’s comments on not being able to ‘make people behave how you want them to’ tempted the interviewer to ask if she referenced her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

For those unversed, her comment included a candid take on marriage, for she believes “This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous.”

“You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with.”

This rings true for the actor, especially since “You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

Kidman seemed so shocked by the interviewer’s attempts to bring Cruise into the conversation that she blurted out, “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So, no.”

“And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either,” she made it clear to the interviewer during the course of their interview.

Before concluding she even went on to question, It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner nearly ‘lights the entire kitchen on fire’

Jennifer Garner nearly ‘lights the entire kitchen on fire’
Government documents reveal new details about Princess Diana's funeral

Government documents reveal new details about Princess Diana's funeral

'Friday' actor Chris Tucker thinks smoking weed is prohibited by religion

'Friday' actor Chris Tucker thinks smoking weed is prohibited by religion

Jeffrey Epstein's agreement with Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre set to be made public

Jeffrey Epstein's agreement with Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre set to be made public
Katharine McPhee shares her latest snap with a touching note

Katharine McPhee shares her latest snap with a touching note
Katharine Foster quotes Taylor Swift as she defends husband

Katharine Foster quotes Taylor Swift as she defends husband

‘Da Vinci Code’ author Dan Brown settles lawsuit claiming he lives 'secret life'

‘Da Vinci Code’ author Dan Brown settles lawsuit claiming he lives 'secret life'
Emma Watson reveals moment she fell for ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Tom Felton

Emma Watson reveals moment she fell for ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Tom Felton
Kanye West to 'tear down' new $4.5 million home across Kim Kardashian

Kanye West to 'tear down' new $4.5 million home across Kim Kardashian
Queen's guard knocks over a child while marching: Video goes viral

Queen's guard knocks over a child while marching: Video goes viral
David Beckham to be awarded title of 'Sir' by the Queen: Report

David Beckham to be awarded title of 'Sir' by the Queen: Report
Dua Lipa reacts to Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction

Dua Lipa reacts to Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction

Latest

view all