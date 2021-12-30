NCOC clarifies false news about booster shots, third dose of vaccine

Screengrab of fake email being circulated. — NCOC

NCOC says FIA cybercrime wing is tracking the origin of the fake email for necessary action.

According to NCOC, 30% of the country’s total population has been vaccinated.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Thursday clarified that a fake email is being circulated, asking citizens for mandatory registration for vaccination.



The body leading the fight against coronavirus urged the citizens not to respond to such emails. “The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing is tracking the origin for necessary action,” it further added.

According to the picture shared by the NCOC, the email stated that in view of the new omicron strain of the coronavirus, the Ministry of National Health, Government of Pakistan has started the third phase of vaccination for all eligible citizens.

“All eligible citizens must register themselves and their family members for the Booster shots/third dose vaccination by filling the registration form,” the fake email read.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to data released by the NCOC, 30% of the country’s total population and 46% of the eligible population has been vaccinated.

Earlier, in a tweet, the NCOC stated: “In the wake of the rising threat of omicron, please get yourself fully vaccinated and follow SOPs. Wear a mask, avoid crowded places, and ensure social distancing.”



