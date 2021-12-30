Karachi: 11 family members test positive for Omicron

— AFP/File

Family of 11 tests positive for Omicron coming to Karachi from Lahore.

Twelve more cases reported in Islamabad, increasing percentage to 1% in Pakistan.

KARACHI: Family of 11 coming to Karachi from Lahore has been tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, Geo News reported Thursday.

Twelve cases of Omicron have been reported in Islamabad, increasing the percentage to 1% in the country.

According to reports, 482 cases have been reported, while three people have lost their lives to the virus.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has put forward the interim guidelines for the booster shots and has urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The NCOC reports that 30% of the country’s total population and 46% of the eligible population has been vaccinated.

12 more people test positive in Islamabad

Meanwhile, Omicron cases are rising in Islamabad with 12 more people reported positive.

District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia said that the number of confirmed cases has increased to 32.

He further said that there will be an increase in the cases and the citizens should follow SOPs and guidelines.