George R.R. Martin reveals thoughts on upcoming 'GoT' spinoff ‘House of Dragon’

Martin gave the upcoming prequel 'House of Dragon' his seal of approval in a blog post earlier this week

The highly-anticipated prequel to HBO’s mega-hit Game of Thrones, titled House of the Dragon, has managed to get the green light from GoT author George R.R. Martin himself.

Martin gave the upcoming show his seal of approval in a blog post earlier this week, sharing that he’s already seen a rough cut of the first episode and he “loved it”.

House of the Dragon, adapted from Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood, is set 300 years before the events of GoT and follows the story of the House of Targaryen, and according to Martin, it is “dark, powerful, and visceral.”

Martin further shared his first impression, saying that it is “just the way I like my epic fantasy.”

The 73-year-old author went on to laud showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik for doing “an amazing job” before sharing his view about the cast.

“Just as with Game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them,” he wrote.

The show stars Matt Smit as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Eve Best as Princes Rhaenys Velaryon among others.

House of the Dragon is set to release some time in 2022.