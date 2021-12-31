 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

George R.R. Martin reveals thoughts on upcoming 'GoT' spinoff ‘House of Dragon’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Martin gave the upcoming prequel House of Dragon his seal of approval in a blog post earlier this week
Martin gave the upcoming prequel 'House of Dragon' his seal of approval in a blog post earlier this week

The highly-anticipated prequel to HBO’s mega-hit Game of Thrones, titled House of the Dragon, has managed to get the green light from GoT author George R.R. Martin himself.

Martin gave the upcoming show his seal of approval in a blog post earlier this week, sharing that he’s already seen a rough cut of the first episode and he “loved it”.

House of the Dragon, adapted from Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood, is set 300 years before the events of GoT and follows the story of the House of Targaryen, and according to Martin, it is “dark, powerful, and visceral.”

Martin further shared his first impression, saying that it is “just the way I like my epic fantasy.”

The 73-year-old author went on to laud showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik for doing “an amazing job” before sharing his view about the cast.

“Just as with Game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them,” he wrote.

The show stars Matt Smit as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Eve Best as Princes Rhaenys Velaryon among others.

House of the Dragon is set to release some time in 2022. 

More From Entertainment:

Rapper Quavo gets sued for allegedly beating up limo driver: Report

Rapper Quavo gets sued for allegedly beating up limo driver: Report
Kate Middleton’s piano video becomes most viewed royal video

Kate Middleton’s piano video becomes most viewed royal video
Digital detox: Shawn Mendes says he’s having a ‘hard time’ with social media right now

Digital detox: Shawn Mendes says he’s having a ‘hard time’ with social media right now
BTS V reaches 5M on Spotify, fans come up with adorable memes

BTS V reaches 5M on Spotify, fans come up with adorable memes
Khloe Kardashian shares ‘very painful' note that will change your entire world

Khloe Kardashian shares ‘very painful' note that will change your entire world
Britney Spears is like a flock of birds set free: 'SYMBOLIC'

Britney Spears is like a flock of birds set free: 'SYMBOLIC'
Taylor Swift dubbed 'Beatles' of new generation by Billy Joel

Taylor Swift dubbed 'Beatles' of new generation by Billy Joel
Priyanka Chopra ‘ready to swing into 2022’ without Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra ‘ready to swing into 2022’ without Nick Jonas?
Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ to Colorado Governor for empathy on Rogel Aguilera case

Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ to Colorado Governor for empathy on Rogel Aguilera case
Famous celebrities that suffered miscarriages: 'Healing's possible'

Famous celebrities that suffered miscarriages: 'Healing's possible'
Queen Elizabeth slams Prince William, Harry blunt warning on marriage

Queen Elizabeth slams Prince William, Harry blunt warning on marriage
Prince Andrew’s legal team ‘scrambling in emergency talks’ after the Maxwell verdict

Prince Andrew’s legal team ‘scrambling in emergency talks’ after the Maxwell verdict

Latest

view all