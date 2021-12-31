 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
AAP

Mandy Moore preparing new music as she braces for 'This Is Us' farewell

By
AAP

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Mandy Moore is planning to tour in support of her upcoming album with husband Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore is planning to tour in support of her upcoming album with husband Taylor Goldsmith

If Mandy Moore is bracing for emotional whiplash, it’s understandable.

She and her musician-husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first child in February, an event she says that turned her world “Technicolor,” and the pair collaborated on an upcoming second album.

The cloud ahead: The end of This Is Us, the NBC drama that she says proved a “dream on every single level,” from her co-stars to the consistently challenging work. 

The 18-episode final season, beginning Tuesday on NBC, will include an episode directed by Moore.

“It’s going to be so horrific to say goodbye in a couple of months when taping wraps," said Moore. “I haven’t really wrapped my brain around it yet.” 

She plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson in the decade-shifting family drama created and produced by Dan Fogelman — who she says has steadfastly resisted pleas to keep it going.

Moore won’t have much of a lull after taping concludes. Next summer, the singer-songwriter and Goldsmith plan to tour in support of their follow-up album to 2020’s Silver Landings, with son August in tow.

Moore calls him “the best thing in my life” and a look-a-like for his Dawes band frontman dad, including the dimple they share (“little butt chin,” as Moore cheerfully labels it on the baby, nicknamed Gus). - AP

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa ignore Omicron scare to party with billionaires

Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa ignore Omicron scare to party with billionaires
Queen's New Year tradition that left Princess Diana in 'agony'

Queen's New Year tradition that left Princess Diana in 'agony'
Prince Charles to be 'very different monarch' to the Queen, royal expert claims

Prince Charles to be 'very different monarch' to the Queen, royal expert claims
Kate Middleton to 'shine her light' in 2022

Kate Middleton to 'shine her light' in 2022
Daniel Craig planned to kill off James Bond while filming ‘Casino Royale’

Daniel Craig planned to kill off James Bond while filming ‘Casino Royale’
From Angelina Jolie to BTS: Stars who made debut on social media in 2021

From Angelina Jolie to BTS: Stars who made debut on social media in 2021
Prince Andrew to prove he 'can't sweat' in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial

Prince Andrew to prove he 'can't sweat' in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial
BTS leader RM responds to dating rumours

BTS leader RM responds to dating rumours
Prince Charles' 'secret' brother alleges Prince Philip was his father

Prince Charles' 'secret' brother alleges Prince Philip was his father

Did you know Sam Asghari auditioned for a role in ‘And Just Like That’?

Did you know Sam Asghari auditioned for a role in ‘And Just Like That’?
'Meghan Markle will 'ban' Prince Harry in 2022' predicts journalist Paul Routledge

'Meghan Markle will 'ban' Prince Harry in 2022' predicts journalist Paul Routledge

Why Prince William, Kate 'won't be staying' with Prince Harry, Meghan during 2022 US visit

Why Prince William, Kate 'won't be staying' with Prince Harry, Meghan during 2022 US visit

Latest

view all