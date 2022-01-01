Israel reports first case of 'florona' disease

Representational Image of a scientist working in a laboratory — Reuters/ File.

First case of "florona" disease detected in Israel, which is a combination of coronavirus and influenza.

COVID-19 is continuously surging in Israel.

Nearly 5,000 new COVID cases are diagnosed on Thursday, as per new data from the country's health ministry.

On Friday, Israel's national health providers began distributing fourth vaccine shots against COVID-19 to individuals with immunocompromised systems amid a new disease called 'florona,' the first case of which appeared in the country on Saturday.

According to NDTV, florona is a combination of COVID-19 and influenza.

