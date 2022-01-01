 
world
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Israel reports first case of 'florona' disease

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Representational Image of a scientist working in a laboratory — Reuters/ File.
Representational Image of a scientist working in a laboratory — Reuters/ File.

  • First case of "florona" disease detected in Israel, which is a combination of coronavirus and influenza.
  • COVID-19 is continuously surging in Israel.
  • Nearly 5,000 new COVID cases are diagnosed on Thursday, as per new data from the country's health ministry.

On Friday, Israel's national health providers began distributing fourth vaccine shots against COVID-19 to individuals with immunocompromised systems amid a new disease called 'florona,' the first case of which appeared in the country on Saturday.

According to NDTV, florona is a combination of COVID-19 and influenza.

It is reported that COVID-19 is continuously surging in Israel, while nearly 5,000 new cases were diagnosed on Thursday, as per new data from the health ministry.

