Israel reports first case of 'florona' disease

Saturday Jan 01, 2022
On Friday, Israel's national health providers began distributing fourth vaccine shots against COVID-19 to individuals with immunocompromised systems amid a new disease called 'florona,' the first case of which appeared in the country on Saturday.
According to NDTV, florona is a combination of COVID-19 and influenza.
It is reported that COVID-19 is continuously surging in Israel, while nearly 5,000 new cases were diagnosed on Thursday, as per new data from the health ministry.