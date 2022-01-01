Watch: Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq shares favourite moment with parents

— AFP/File

Pakistani tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi shared a video on his official Twitter account on Saturday to wish his fans a happy new year.

In the video, he could be seen dancing on the stage along with his parents, while the film was captured at a wedding.

He captioned the video: “Happy New Year everyone. May this year for all of you be as much fun as this moment for me dancing with my parents and my wife filming us. Stay safe, stay blessed, stay happy.”

The video received praises from people as soon as it was posted. Take a look at some of the reactions.

"Have a great year ahead champ," a user wrote.

Sportsperson Abdul Ghaffar wrote: "Lovely video. Happy New Year," another one commented.

"Happy new year beta to you all.. me & my wife watching your Parents MashAllah they’re looking great," another netizen chimed in.

