 
sports
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq shares favourite moment with parents

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

— AFP/File
— AFP/File

Pakistani tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi shared a video on his official Twitter account on Saturday to wish his fans a happy new year.

In the video, he could be seen dancing on the stage along with his parents, while the film was captured at a wedding.

He captioned the video: “Happy New Year everyone. May this year for all of you be as much fun as this moment for me dancing with my parents and my wife filming us. Stay safe, stay blessed, stay happy.”

The video received praises from people as soon as it was posted. Take a look at some of the reactions. 

"Have a great year ahead champ," a user wrote.

Sportsperson Abdul Ghaffar wrote: "Lovely video. Happy New Year," another one commented. 

"Happy new year beta to you all.. me & my wife watching your Parents MashAllah they’re looking great," another netizen chimed in. 

More From Sports:

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma send love, positivity to fans on New Year

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma send love, positivity to fans on New Year
Ramiz Raja meets PM Imran Khan, discusses arrangements for PSL 2022

Ramiz Raja meets PM Imran Khan, discusses arrangements for PSL 2022
What hope does Shahid Afridi have from 2022?

What hope does Shahid Afridi have from 2022?
Pakistan's former captain suggests two ways Virat Kohli can bounce back from 'bad patch'

Pakistan's former captain suggests two ways Virat Kohli can bounce back from 'bad patch'
Ex-India captain Ganguly tests negative for Omicron, discharged

Ex-India captain Ganguly tests negative for Omicron, discharged
ICC nominates Shaheen, Mohammad Rizwan for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

ICC nominates Shaheen, Mohammad Rizwan for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy
Mohammad Rizwan's tableegh video takes internet by storm

Mohammad Rizwan's tableegh video takes internet by storm
Finishing on a high: Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

Finishing on a high: Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021
Pakistani cricketers 'safe' as COVID-19 hits BBL 11

Pakistani cricketers 'safe' as COVID-19 hits BBL 11
Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali sets eyes on improved performance in 2022

Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali sets eyes on improved performance in 2022
Ind vs SA: Fans laud team India over historic first Test win in Centurion

Ind vs SA: Fans laud team India over historic first Test win in Centurion
Former cricketer Marina Iqbal sees herself as top commentator in future

Former cricketer Marina Iqbal sees herself as top commentator in future

Latest

view all