Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Alexandra Daddario,37, celebrates New Year with 52-year-old fiancé

Alexandra Daddario,37, recently got engaged to boyfriend 52-year-old Andrew Form, a film producer, best known for producing the films Friday the 13th.

The actress last month paid tribute to Form on social media with heartfelt note. She wrote, "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. "You're a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive."

She added, "You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together."

 Alexandra Daddario on Saturday celebrated the arrival of New Year with her man. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared an intimate picture with Andrew Form and wrote, "Happy new year."


