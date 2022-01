Pakistan cricket head coach Misbahul Haq. Photo: Courtesy PCB

LAHORE: Former captain and Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, The News reported Monday.



The former captain had travelled to the US for some personal reasons and tested positive for COVID-19 while returning home.

Misbah said that he was following prescriptions recommended by his doctors.

He requested the country to remember him in their prayers.