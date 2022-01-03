 
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

WATCH: Attaullah Esakhelvi's concert in Manchester turns into a brawl

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Monday Jan 03, 2022

MANCHESTER: A concert by Pakistani musician Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi in Manchester turned into a brawl after a dispute between security personnel and attendees occurred over "dancing near and on stage."

Two clashes were recorded between two groups, according to Geo News.

The larger brawl began when security personnel asked a group of dancers to leave the stage, resulting in a loud and heated confrontation between the two parties.

The artist, Esakhelvi, had to quit the event an hour before his scheduled performance time due to the interruption caused by the incident.

After a quarrel between the audience and security, Esakhelvi, who had performed for 90 minutes, was escorted out of the event by security.

According to reports, a huge number of guests, including children and families were attending the concert who later protested against the organisers for the mismanagement.

Statement by the organisers

Zulfiqar Ali Mehr, the organiser of the concert, told Geo News that a fight started between two groups who had come from Bradford.

"The fighters were drunk, and the man who mainly caused the commotion insisted on singing with Esakhelvi," the organiser said, adding that the argument began when security guards intervened.

Mehr confirmed that the Esakhelvi is unharmed. However, he stated that police were not contacted on an emergency number to deal with the perpetrators.

