Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s plans for the UK return revealed: report

Royal experts reveal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a return to the UK for the Duke’s upcoming spring projects.



Royal commentator Russell Myers made this claim during his interview with Pod Save The Queen podcast host Ann Gripper.

During their chat, he was quoted saying, “It’s been a busy year and it probably is a good time to let this year go, see what happens in the new year and hopefully we will see them back in the UK.”

“Because Harry has got the Invictus Games, fingers crossed [in May/June], so one would assume he will come back and see his family.”

“And again, one would assume Meghan will come to the Invictus Games as well, with the children. So, I think that that’s probably a fair bet to say that we may see them in the springtime next year. But who knows?”