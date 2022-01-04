Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal contracts COVID-19 as India sees highest cases in months

Delhi Chief Minister and leader of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal waves to his supporters during celebrations at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, February 11, 2020. REUTERS

India records 37,379 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

Newly infected Delhi chief minister spoke at election rally on Monday without wearing a mask.

Arvind Kejriwal says he has been isolated at home and urges those who came in touch with him in recent days to do similar.

NEW DELHI: India witnessed 37,379 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Tuesday, the most since early September as the Omicron coronavirus variant overtakes Delta in places such as the capital New Delhi.



One of the newly infected people was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who spoke at an election rally on Monday without wearing a mask. Similar rallies have been held across states voting in the next few months in upcoming ballots.



Kejriwal said in a Twitter post he had isolated at home and urged those who came in touch with him in recent days to do similar and be tested for COVID-19.

The country's death toll rose by 124 to reach a total of 482,017. Total infections stand at 34.96 million.