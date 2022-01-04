Emma Watson voices solidarity with Palestine

British actress Emma Watson. Photo: Reuters

British actress Emma Watson, who is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” series, has recently expressed solidarity for the Palestinian cause through a social media post.

The outspoken gender equality activist took to Instagram a couple of days ago to repost a picture of pro-Palestinian activists rallying in the backdrop of an image cutout of words, "solidarity is a verb', initially shared by Bad Activist Collective.

Watson captioned the post with a famous quote by British-Australian scholar Sara Ahmed about the elements that define solidarity.

"Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future. Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground.”

The post by UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador has angered the Israelis who reacted strongly to it.

Watson was appointed the UN Women’s Goodwill ambassador in 2014.

The same year, she gave a widely hailed speech on gender equality to launch UN Women’s “He for She” campaign, an effort to get men involved in the fight for gender equality.