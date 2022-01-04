 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Grammy Awards to be postponed again this year due to Omicron?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Recording Academy might postpone the Grammy Awards owing to a Omicron-driven spike in COVID-19
Recording Academy might postpone the Grammy Awards owing to a Omicron-driven spike in COVID-19 

The Recording Academy is considering postponing the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony scheduled for January 31, 2022, owing to a spike in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant.

A source close to the development told Billboard that “postponement was looking likely” and that the ceremony will likely be “pushed back to a later date”.

The discussions are not surprising as the Los Angeles County, where the show is scheduled to be held, recorded more than 21,000 COVID cases on January 1.

The Grammy Awards were also postponed last year, and were held on March 14, 2021, instead of January 31, 2021 at the LA Convention Center instead of the originally planned venue, i.e., the Staples Center.

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy has, however, confirmed that “no decision has been made as of yet.”

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran says 'South Park' ridiculed ginger heads: 'ruined my life'

Ed Sheeran says 'South Park' ridiculed ginger heads: 'ruined my life'
Lily Collins poses next to a graffitied poster of ‘Emily in Paris’ in New York

Lily Collins poses next to a graffitied poster of ‘Emily in Paris’ in New York
Adele achieves new milestone as her 30 becomes UK’s Biggest-Selling Album of 2021

Adele achieves new milestone as her 30 becomes UK’s Biggest-Selling Album of 2021
Singer Jessie J says she got COVID-19 after recent Los Angeles concert

Singer Jessie J says she got COVID-19 after recent Los Angeles concert

Katie Price reveals her wedding plans while sharing new details about ‘traumatic’ drink-driving arrest

Katie Price reveals her wedding plans while sharing new details about ‘traumatic’ drink-driving arrest
Leonardo DiCaprio loses bid to unnamed art collector: 'ducked out at $500,000'

Leonardo DiCaprio loses bid to unnamed art collector: 'ducked out at $500,000'
Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret windows' to keep eye on tourists

Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret windows' to keep eye on tourists
Prince William 'frustrated' over slow Afghan refugee evacuation

Prince William 'frustrated' over slow Afghan refugee evacuation

Prince Andrew D-Day: What time will judge announce his decision today?

Prince Andrew D-Day: What time will judge announce his decision today?
Keanu Reeves to team up with Leo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese for his first-ever series

Keanu Reeves to team up with Leo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese for his first-ever series

Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death

Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death
Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

Latest

view all