Grammy Awards to be postponed again this year due to Omicron?

Recording Academy might postpone the Grammy Awards owing to a Omicron-driven spike in COVID-19

The Recording Academy is considering postponing the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony scheduled for January 31, 2022, owing to a spike in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant.

A source close to the development told Billboard that “postponement was looking likely” and that the ceremony will likely be “pushed back to a later date”.

The discussions are not surprising as the Los Angeles County, where the show is scheduled to be held, recorded more than 21,000 COVID cases on January 1.

The Grammy Awards were also postponed last year, and were held on March 14, 2021, instead of January 31, 2021 at the LA Convention Center instead of the originally planned venue, i.e., the Staples Center.

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy has, however, confirmed that “no decision has been made as of yet.”