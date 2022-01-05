Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar criticises PM Modi for silence over 'auction' of Muslim women

— AFP/File

Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar breaks silence by questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any step about app, “Bulli Bai”.

Questions Narendra Modi's famous slogan of unity.

Poet gets trolled by netizens on Twitter where they abused his great grandfather.

NEW DELHI: Indian lyricist and political activist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter on Monday and criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any step about the app called “Bulli Bai”, which has been displaying pictures of more than 100 Muslim women for auction.

The musician expressed his anger and wrote: “There is an online auction of hundred women. There are so-called Dharm Sansads, advising the army the police n the people to go for the genocide of almost 200 MLN Indians. I am appalled with everyone‘s silence including my own n particularly of The PM. Is this Sub ka saath?”

The poet referred to the slogan "Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas, Sab ka Vishwas, Sab ka prayaas" that was a part of Narendra Modi's speech on India's 75th Independence anniversary.

However, Javed Akhtar was trolled by netizens as they started targetting and abusing his great grandfather who was a freedom fighter.

What is Bulli Bai?

A journalist from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), Quratulain Rehbar, woke up on January 1 to find herself on an "online sale" list.

Her photo was taken without her knowledge and posted on an app for "sale."

Photographs of around 100 Muslim women, including notable actress Shabana Azami, the wife of a sitting Delhi High Court judge, as well as journalists, activists, and politicians, were posted on the app for auction as "Bulli Bai" of the day.

The perpetrators did not even spare Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani Nobel Laureate.

"Bulli Bai" was the second such attempt in less than a year, following the "Sulli Deals" in July, in which almost 80 Muslim women were "for sale."

"In local slang, both 'Bulli' and 'Sulli' are disparaging terms for Muslim women.

While there was no actual sale, the internet application – which was created on Microsoft's free software development site GitHub – was designed to "degrade and humiliate vocal Muslim women," according to Rehbar.

The app was taken down on Saturday when users reported that the GitHub extension for "Bulli Bai" looked suspiciously like the one used by "Sulli Deals."