 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
AFP

‘What a life!’: Rita Moreno reflects as new Oscars bid looms

By
AFP

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

‘What a life!’: Rita Moreno reflects as new Oscars bid looms
‘What a life!’: Rita Moreno reflects as new Oscars bid looms

Los Angeles: It took Rita Moreno a year to agree to a documentary about her career. When she finally watched it for the first time, she exclaimed to her daughter: "What a life I´ve had!"

The Puerto Rican superstar´s seven decades in show business have earned her Emmys, a Grammy, a Tony and an Oscar -- the rare "EGOT" feat, achieved by only 16 artists ever.

Moreno is the only Latina among them, having overcome racism and sexual abuse in Hollywood long before #MeToo, as well as a tumultuous romance with Marlon Brando.

Now a happy mother and grandmother, she is the subject of "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It" on Netflix, which traces the ups and downs of a life often seen to embody the "American Dream."

And at 90 she is back on the big screen thanks to "West Side Story," Steven Spielberg´s remake of the film that won her an Oscar in 1962 -- which could now earn her another.

Having won best supporting actress all those decades ago as the feisty Anita, Moreno steps into a new role as Valentina, while her former character is played by young Broadway star Ariana DeBose.

"That was very difficult for me," Moreno told AFP, describing a scene where Valentina rescues Anita from sexual assault.

"I´ve gotta tell you it was surreal, very strange. Difficult. Exciting.

"My brain was telling me ´no, no, no, that´s not Anita. You´re Anita!´ I had to tell my brain, ´No, I´m not Anita any more.´"

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton reveals son Prince George’s favourite TV show

Kate Middleton reveals son Prince George’s favourite TV show
Golden Globes will go ahead with no audience or media

Golden Globes will go ahead with no audience or media
Gal Gadot wants to give birth 'once a week' if she could: 'Not so painful'

Gal Gadot wants to give birth 'once a week' if she could: 'Not so painful'
Catalog of late rocker David Bowie sold to Warner Music

Catalog of late rocker David Bowie sold to Warner Music
Princess Anne resembles her mother Queen Elizabeth in official portrait?

Princess Anne resembles her mother Queen Elizabeth in official portrait?
Prince Harry could delay his memoir after his father Prince Charles' positive move

Prince Harry could delay his memoir after his father Prince Charles' positive move
Australia releases details of events to be held on Queen ELizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Australia releases details of events to be held on Queen ELizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show their love for animals in amazing pic with donkey

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show their love for animals in amazing pic with donkey
Queen and king test positive for Covid in Sweden

Queen and king test positive for Covid in Sweden

Rapper J $tash kills himself after murdering woman in front of her kids

Rapper J $tash kills himself after murdering woman in front of her kids

Meghan and Harry's friend slammed for targeting Kate Middleton's former aide

Meghan and Harry's friend slammed for targeting Kate Middleton's former aide

Hailey Bieber flaunts her street style in leggings and crewneck sweater

Hailey Bieber flaunts her street style in leggings and crewneck sweater

Latest

view all