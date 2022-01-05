‘What a life!’: Rita Moreno reflects as new Oscars bid looms

Los Angeles: It took Rita Moreno a year to agree to a documentary about her career. When she finally watched it for the first time, she exclaimed to her daughter: "What a life I´ve had!"



The Puerto Rican superstar´s seven decades in show business have earned her Emmys, a Grammy, a Tony and an Oscar -- the rare "EGOT" feat, achieved by only 16 artists ever.

Moreno is the only Latina among them, having overcome racism and sexual abuse in Hollywood long before #MeToo, as well as a tumultuous romance with Marlon Brando.

Now a happy mother and grandmother, she is the subject of "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It" on Netflix, which traces the ups and downs of a life often seen to embody the "American Dream."

And at 90 she is back on the big screen thanks to "West Side Story," Steven Spielberg´s remake of the film that won her an Oscar in 1962 -- which could now earn her another.

Having won best supporting actress all those decades ago as the feisty Anita, Moreno steps into a new role as Valentina, while her former character is played by young Broadway star Ariana DeBose.

"That was very difficult for me," Moreno told AFP, describing a scene where Valentina rescues Anita from sexual assault.

"I´ve gotta tell you it was surreal, very strange. Difficult. Exciting.

"My brain was telling me ´no, no, no, that´s not Anita. You´re Anita!´ I had to tell my brain, ´No, I´m not Anita any more.´"