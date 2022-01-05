Deer kills soldier at presidential palace in Paraguay

Representational image — Reuters/ File.

A Paraguayan soldier — Sergeant Victor Isasi, 42 — lost his life after being attacked by an axis deer from India. The animal was in the gardens of the country's presidential palace.



The military said that the deer's antlers pierced the sergeant's body which resulted in him sustaining serious injuries. The non-native deer was sent as a gift to the presidential residence near the capital, Asunción, the BBC reported.



The military spokesman Colonel Victor Urdapilleta said: "On the security camera you can see [the sergeant] enter the sector where these animals are and he makes a movement [lifts a hand] that provokes the deer's reaction."



He further said that when the attack happened in the early hours of Tuesday, Isasi was on routine patrol.

The Director of Wildlife at the Ministry of the Environment, Frederick Bauer, told local media that the animal was an axis deer from India.

Before introducing the deer, the officials responsible for the gardens had consulted with the environment ministry, said Urdapilleta.

