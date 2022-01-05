Pakistan's first-ever soccer stadium to be established in Karachi

— Twitter

GSV, NED University sign a historic $12 million agreement.

10-year agreement signed to establish country's first soccer stadium in Karachi.

Michael Owen will reveal further details by end of January.

Pakistan is gearing up to establish its first soccer city stadium in Karachi in collaboration with Global Soccer Venture (GSV).



A 10-year agreement worth $12 million was inked between the NED University of Engineering and Technology and GSV in this regard on Wednesday.

According to a joint statement issued following the signing of the agreement, the first-of-its-kind stadium is influenced and designed by German engineering to develop a series of football infrastructure projects in Pakistan by GSV in Karachi.

Karachi will see a brand new sports arena landscape in its skyline, which will not only offer FIFA international playing conditions but will also offer an enduring football experience for fans and players with a raft of marketing and technology opportunities for brands.

Speaking on the occasion, NED University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi said: “It is a vision that only GSV can bring to life. I have seen the science and evolution of football on offer and it will be a major transformation for football in Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, GSV Chairman Yasir Mahmood said: “It is time Pakistan rediscovers itself in football infrastructure offering the much needed professional and world-class facilities."

Shedding light on the development, former English footballer Michael Owen, who is also the ambassador of the Pakistan Football League, said there is nothing more important than having home and away fans in football stadiums.

"This investment will not only ignite inter-city football rivalry but will also become the future of football development all over Pakistan with sports science at the forefront offering international opportunities," he said.

A detailed press announcement and the reveal of Pakistan’s first-ever soccer city will be made by the end of January by Owen with the very first images and 3D virtual video of the stadium being unveiled as a new year’s gift to Pakistan.