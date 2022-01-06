 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
French 'Emily in Paris' star says her countrymen have no sense of humour

French actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Sylvie Grateau in the Netflix hit Emily in Paris
French actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who’s making waves as Sylvie Grateau in Emily in Paris, thinks her countrymen need to lighten up and take a joke.

According to Philippine, the French backlash to the hit Netflix dramedy stems from the fact that “They (French) don’t have a sense of humour!”

Talking to Page Six, the 58-year-old said, “The French know how to laugh at other people but they don’t know how to laugh at themselves.”

“They always get hurt and upset when people laugh at them, they don’t realize that creator Darren Starr is also making fun of the Americans, very much — they don’t realize that,” she added.

Philippine also added that the she’s grateful for being cast in the show, because “it’s an opportunity to do things and say things you never do in life because you’re never that French.”

“I’m never that French!” she said. 

