 
sports
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Rizwan, Babar, and Shaheen bag PCB Awards 2021

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

(L-R) Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, skipper Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/AFP
(L-R) Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, skipper Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/AFP

  • There were a total of 10 categories identified with eight player’s category and two special categories.
  • Mohammad Rizwan bags two awards.
  • Babar Azam becomes ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the winners of PCB Awards 2021 on its digital platforms.

PCB Awards 2021 was an effort by the Board to recognise and appreciate the players and match officials for their achievements, as well as their contributions.

There were a total of 10 categories identified with eight player’s categories and two special categories, including Spirit of Cricket and Umpire of the Year.

Following is the complete list of winners in all categories announced by PCB in a press release issued today:

Impactful performance of the year — Shaheen Shah Afridi

Emerging Cricketer of the Year — Mohammad Wasim Jnr

ODI Cricketer of the Year — Babar Azam

Women’s Cricketer of the Year — Nida Dar

Test Cricketer of the Year — Hasan Ali

T20I Cricketer of the Year — Mohammad Rizwan

Spirit of Cricket — Pakistan cricket team’s visit to the Namibia cricket team’s dressing room following their 45 runs victory to congratulate the Namibia side for qualifying for their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and then progressing to the Super-12 Stage.

Umpire of the Year — Asif Yaqoob

Domestic Cricketer of the Year — Sahibzada Farhan

Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year — Mohammad Rizwan

Speaking on the occasion, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to congratulate each award winner. They deserve all the applause and accolades for their tremendous consistency across all formats in difficult times that inspired their sides to outstanding performances throughout 2021, which have been widely acknowledged by the Pakistan cricket fans.”

The independent panel that selected the winners included Rashid Latif, Marina Iqbal (former international cricketers), Tariq Saeed (broadcaster), Mazher Arshad (statistician), Majid Bhatti, Mohammad Yaqoob, Mohi Shah, Rizwan Ali, Shahid Hashmi and Sohail Imran (journalist).

Mohammad Rizwan won the PCB’s Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year award following a stellar 2021 in which he scored 455 Test, 134 ODI and 1,326 T20I runs, besides accounting for 56 batsmen behind the wickets across all formats.

“I feel humbled and honoured to have been adjudged Pakistan’s Most Valuable Cricketer of 2021. This is the PCB’s most prestigious award and to be recognised for my contributions in the team’s superlative performances across all formats in 2021 in such a way gives me tremendous satisfaction and happiness,” Rizwan said.

“I thought I had an exceptional year in the shortest format of the game when I was able to hit a century early in the year against South Africa and then carry that confidence and momentum for the rest of the year. I give a lot of credit to our bowlers who bowled their hearts out and didn’t let the pressure get onto the batters by maintaining sustained pressure on the opponents throughout the year.”

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali said: “Test cricket is the pinnacle format of the game and to be adjudged as the Test Cricketer of the Year is a proud moment for me.”

He further added that last year was sort of a comeback year for him after he had missed international cricket in 2020 due to an injury.

“I was not only able to make a successful return to international cricket but also played my part in the team’s overall success in 2021.”

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Inzamam Ul Haq appointed Peshawar Zalmi president

PSL 2022: Inzamam Ul Haq appointed Peshawar Zalmi president
PCB Awards 2021 taking place today

PCB Awards 2021 taking place today
Watch: England spinner Jack Leach signs fan's bald head during Ashes series

Watch: England spinner Jack Leach signs fan's bald head during Ashes series
Djokovic in limbo as lawyers battle over Australia entry ban

Djokovic in limbo as lawyers battle over Australia entry ban
ICC ratings: Kohli now ranks below Babar across all three cricket formats

ICC ratings: Kohli now ranks below Babar across all three cricket formats
James Anderson becomes 2nd player to play most Test matches

James Anderson becomes 2nd player to play most Test matches
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi unveil playing kit

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi unveil playing kit

Pakistan's first-ever soccer stadium to be established in Karachi

Pakistan's first-ever soccer stadium to be established in Karachi
We have been taken for fools: Australia reacts to Djokovic's medical exemption

We have been taken for fools: Australia reacts to Djokovic's medical exemption
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi to unveil playing kit tonight

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi to unveil playing kit tonight
NZ vs BAN: Bangladesh's Mominul touts 'unbelievable' win over New Zealand

NZ vs BAN: Bangladesh's Mominul touts 'unbelievable' win over New Zealand
PSL 2022: What would be COVID-19 protocols for seventh edition?

PSL 2022: What would be COVID-19 protocols for seventh edition?

Latest

view all