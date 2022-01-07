Princess Beatrice pays tribute to family with THIS unique royal trend

 
Princess Beatrice is the latest royal to pay tribute to her close ones by incorporating them in her jewellery.

In a photo taken last month, Beatrice, who welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September, was seen wearing a customised necklace with the initials of her daughter and husband, reported People.

That’s not all; the necklace also features a ‘W’, a tribute to her step-son Christopher Woolf, who is referred to by his nickname, Wolfie.

The Queen’s granddaughter is seemingly inspired by her fellow royals, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who have both worn necklaces that pay tribute to their families.

Kate, mom to three of Prince William’s children, has a collection of necklaces marked with her children’s initials, while Meghan, wife of Price Harry, has notably flaunted a necklace featuring her two children’s zodiac signs. 

