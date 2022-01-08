Jennifer Lopez subtly supports Ben Affleck's latest movie offering

The actress promoted Affleck's latest venture by sharing it on her Instagram Stories on Friday

Jennifer Lopez is providing support to her boyfriend Ben Affleck's latest movie The Tender Bar.

The actress promoted Affleck's latest venture by sharing it on her Instagram Stories on Friday.

In the post, the 52-year-old superstar can be seen unpacking a media box for the Amazon Prime Video's The Tender Bar, calling it "adorable" and "awesome" as she rummages through its contents.

"This is awesome, thank you Tender Bar," Jennifer gushed.

In the box, there was a note to J.Lo, the book the movie was based on, cans of Blue Point Toasted Lager beer which is seen in the film and more.

The Let's Get Loud singer particularly liked the mini bowling lane that was included.

"There is a great scene with Ben and the little boy in a bowling alley," Jennifer explained as she held up the replica. "Ben plays his uncle and they are both amazing in the movie.

"If you haven't seen it, you should," Jennifer added.