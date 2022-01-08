Prince William ‘carried out most important royal duty’ only due to Kate Middleton

Royal experts recently called out Prince William’s ability to run royal duties and admitted that none of it would be possible without Kate Middleton.



Royal biographer and author Duncan Larcombe made this candid statement.

He started it all off by admitting to OK! Magazine, "William always remembered Diana’s advice about taking time to get to know his future bride.”

"He knew she spoke from bitter experience as she had only met Charles a handful of times before they wed.”

"When a person marries into the Royal Family, traditionally they are either the perfect fit or a bull in a china shop battling against the institution.”

Before concluding though, he admitted, "William knew his most important royal duty was to marry well, and he found the perfect fit in Kate."