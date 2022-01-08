 
Saturday Jan 08 2022
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Royal Court said on Saturday.

Earlier this week Victoria's parents, the king and queen of Sweden, both also tested positive amid surging infection, that has seen the country repeatedly report record daily case numbers.

The Royal Court said in a statement that the crown princess, who is 44 and has contracted the virus once before, was isolating at home with her family, adding that the heir to the throne was fully vaccinated.

"The crown princess, who is fully vaccinated, is experiencing cold symptoms but is otherwise feeling well," the court said. "Contact tracing has begun."

