 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother dies in road accident

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

  • Salar Sanjrani's car collides with oil tanker.
  • DC Lasbela confirms Salar's driver died on the spot.
  • Salar was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother Salar Sanjrani and his driver were killed on Saturday in a road accident on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway.

The Deputy commissioner for Lasbela said Salar was travelling to Quetta from Karachi when his car collided with an oil tanker, confirming that Salar’s driver died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Salar was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, however, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo called Sanjrani and expressed sorrow over the death of his younger brother.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar also extended their condolences.


More From Pakistan:

'Take it back': Opposition, citizens lash out at PM for 'insensitive' remarks over Murree incident

'Take it back': Opposition, citizens lash out at PM for 'insensitive' remarks over Murree incident
Did not mean everybody should land in Murree all at once, Fawad says after lauding uptick in tourism

Did not mean everybody should land in Murree all at once, Fawad says after lauding uptick in tourism
Pak Army evacuating stranded Murree tourists, providing food and shelter: ISPR

Pak Army evacuating stranded Murree tourists, providing food and shelter: ISPR
What to do when you're stranded in your car in a snowstorm

What to do when you're stranded in your car in a snowstorm
CM Punjab Usman Buzdar attends PTI meeting as tragedy unfolds in Murree

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar attends PTI meeting as tragedy unfolds in Murree
'Shocked' PM Imran Khan orders inquiry into Murree tragedy

'Shocked' PM Imran Khan orders inquiry into Murree tragedy
Murree weather update: Hill station receives 17 inches snowfall in last 24 hours

Murree weather update: Hill station receives 17 inches snowfall in last 24 hours
Murree incident: Shahbaz slams govt's 'criminal negligence', Bilawal demands immediate rescue efforts

Murree incident: Shahbaz slams govt's 'criminal negligence', Bilawal demands immediate rescue efforts
MQM-P's Amir Khan meets Ishratul Ebad in Dubai, says 'doors are open for everyone'

MQM-P's Amir Khan meets Ishratul Ebad in Dubai, says 'doors are open for everyone'
Regional trade through Saarc

Regional trade through Saarc
A Tech-Tsunami

A Tech-Tsunami
22 die in Murree as govt deploys Pakistan Army to rescue stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall

22 die in Murree as govt deploys Pakistan Army to rescue stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall

Latest

view all