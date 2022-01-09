Kate Middleton unveils new portrait ahead of her 40th birthday

Kate Middleton on Sunday shared a her new portrait ahead of her 40th birthday.

Using the official Instagram and Twitter accounts of "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge", Kate posted her picture and wrote, "Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow."

The caption accompanying her post further read, "This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which The Duchess is Patron."

The Instagram account of the National Portrait Gallery said, it is "Thrilled to welcome the new portraits into our Collection!."



The pictures of the Duchess were taken by Vogue photographer Paolo Roversi.