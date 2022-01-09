 
Sunday Jan 09 2022
Keanu Reeves flies crew, friends for 'Matrix Resurrections' premiere- all-expenses paid

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Keanu Reeves flies crew, friends for Matrix Resurrections premiere- all-expenses paid
Keanu Reeves flies crew, friends for 'Matrix Resurrections' premiere- all-expenses paid

Keanu Reeves is going all out to pamper his Matrix: Resurrections managers and crew members.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old flew managers, publicists, stunt performers, make-up artists, and trainers to the movie’s world premiere in San Francisco in December.

The John Wick star not only took covered the fare costs of the journey but also lodging and food.

Close friend and John Wick directors Chad Stahelski was also invited.

“He flew a bunch of us up here. He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew. He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He’s epic," he told the media outlet.

