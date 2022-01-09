 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in make-up free selfie

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in make-up free selfie
Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in make-up free selfie

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma dazzled her fans with her no-make-up look as she shared a new picture on social media during her workout session.

The PK actor who has recently announced her comeback in films with a cricket biopic, Chakda Xpress is back with a bang.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her warm-up session.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “sweatyselfie”.

In the picture, Anushka donned lavender gym wear and flaunted her no-make-up look with her hair open.

Fans were quick to respond to the post and poured love for the star.

One fan wrote, “Wow my favourite queen”.

Another one commented, “Hoty”.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's 40th birthday: Meet Duchess of Cambridge's celeb pals

Kate Middleton's 40th birthday: Meet Duchess of Cambridge's celeb pals
Olivia Rodrigo releases birthday special for ‘Drivers License’

Olivia Rodrigo releases birthday special for ‘Drivers License’
Kendall Jenner showers support over Devin Booker post marriage rumours

Kendall Jenner showers support over Devin Booker post marriage rumours
Peter Dinklage admits younger days ‘were a bit of a mess’: ' It’s part of who I am'

Peter Dinklage admits younger days ‘were a bit of a mess’: ' It’s part of who I am'
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates first anniversary of ‘Drivers License’ with throwback video

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates first anniversary of ‘Drivers License’ with throwback video

Adele sends temperatures soaring as she rocks hot red gown in new music video Oh My God

Adele sends temperatures soaring as she rocks hot red gown in new music video Oh My God
Halle Berry has high hopes of Zoe Kravitz's portrayal of catwoman in 'The Batman'

Halle Berry has high hopes of Zoe Kravitz's portrayal of catwoman in 'The Batman'
Kanye West hangs out with Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner in Miami

Kanye West hangs out with Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner in Miami
Kim Kardashian drops rare snaps with daughter North from Virgil Abloh's final show

Kim Kardashian drops rare snaps with daughter North from Virgil Abloh's final show
National Portrait Gallery thrilled to welcome Kate Middleton’s new portraits into its collection

National Portrait Gallery thrilled to welcome Kate Middleton’s new portraits into its collection
Here’s why netizens think BTS’ Jungkook’s Spotify account is not official

Here’s why netizens think BTS’ Jungkook’s Spotify account is not official
Kate Middleton birthday photos pay ode to THREE royal women: Report

Kate Middleton birthday photos pay ode to THREE royal women: Report

Latest

view all