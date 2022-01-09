Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in make-up free selfie

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma dazzled her fans with her no-make-up look as she shared a new picture on social media during her workout session.

The PK actor who has recently announced her comeback in films with a cricket biopic, Chakda Xpress is back with a bang.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her warm-up session.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “sweatyselfie”.

In the picture, Anushka donned lavender gym wear and flaunted her no-make-up look with her hair open.

Fans were quick to respond to the post and poured love for the star.

One fan wrote, “Wow my favourite queen”.

Another one commented, “Hoty”.