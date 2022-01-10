Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice top the list of most popular wedding dress of royal women: report

Kate Middleton's wedding dress was the most popular in the UK, with Princess Beatrice’s coming in second ahead of other royals, according to new data based on monthly searches.



Princess Beatrice’s wedding gown is the nation’s second-most Googled, ranking her above Meghan Markle, late Princess Diana and even the Queen.



Printique, wedding printing and photography experts, analysed monthly Google searches for the wedding dresses of the most high-profile royal women, according to express.co.uk.

Kate, who tied the knot with Prince William at London’s Westminster Abbey in 2011, rocked an Alexander McQueen lace bridal gown on her big day which pulls in 14,000 searches a month – more than triple the searches for all royal gowns on the list, according to report.

The gorgeous dress was estimated to cost £250,000, featuring an elegant Victorian bodice, a delicate V-neckline and long lace-embroidered sleeves.



Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married in July 2020. The 33-year-old royal's wedding dress is the nation’s second-most Googled, ranking her above other prominent royals.

She reportedly rocked a Norman Hartnell vintage gown, crafted from Peau De Soie taffeta and adorned with diamante accents.

Meanwhile, the bridal gown worn by Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter fetches 11,000 searches a month, pulling in nearly three times the average monthly searches for all royal wedding dresses, according to report.