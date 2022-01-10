 
entertainment
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice top the list of most popular wedding dress of royal women: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice top the list of most popular wedding dress of royal women: report

Kate Middleton's wedding dress was the most popular in the UK, with Princess Beatrice’s coming in second ahead of other royals, according to new data based on monthly searches.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding gown is the nation’s second-most Googled, ranking her above Meghan Markle, late Princess Diana and even the Queen.

Printique, wedding printing and photography experts, analysed monthly Google searches for the wedding dresses of the most high-profile royal women, according to express.co.uk.

Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice top the list of most popular wedding dress of royal women: report

Kate, who tied the knot with Prince William at London’s Westminster Abbey in 2011, rocked an Alexander McQueen lace bridal gown on her big day which pulls in 14,000 searches a month – more than triple the searches for all royal gowns on the list, according to report.

The gorgeous dress was estimated to cost £250,000, featuring an elegant Victorian bodice, a delicate V-neckline and long lace-embroidered sleeves.

Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married in July 2020. The 33-year-old royal's wedding dress is the nation’s second-most Googled, ranking her above other prominent royals.

She reportedly rocked a Norman Hartnell vintage gown, crafted from Peau De Soie taffeta and adorned with diamante accents.

Meanwhile, the bridal gown worn by Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter fetches 11,000 searches a month, pulling in nearly three times the average monthly searches for all royal wedding dresses, according to report.

More From Entertainment:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Harshaali Malhotra dedicates National Award to Salman Khan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Harshaali Malhotra dedicates National Award to Salman Khan
‘Emily in Paris’ to return to Netflix with two more seasons

‘Emily in Paris’ to return to Netflix with two more seasons
Prince Harry and Meghan fail to set Hollywood on fire?

Prince Harry and Meghan fail to set Hollywood on fire?
Kanye West trying new ways to make Kim Kardashian feel about him

Kanye West trying new ways to make Kim Kardashian feel about him
Rebel Wilson sizzles in poolside snap after transformation

Rebel Wilson sizzles in poolside snap after transformation
Joe Jonas lands cameo in Season 2 of comedy series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Joe Jonas lands cameo in Season 2 of comedy series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’
Kate Middleton persuaded angry William to attend Diana's statue unveiling with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton persuaded angry William to attend Diana's statue unveiling with Prince Harry
Kendall Jenner faces security threat: A trespasser trying to get onto her house arrested

Kendall Jenner faces security threat: A trespasser trying to get onto her house arrested
Selena Gomez is more than proud of 'Rare Beauty', pens open thank you letter

Selena Gomez is more than proud of 'Rare Beauty', pens open thank you letter
Bob Saget bade farewell to Betty White: ‘don’t know what happens when we die’

Bob Saget bade farewell to Betty White: ‘don’t know what happens when we die’
Disney’s ‘Encanto’ soundtrack hits No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 Chart

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ soundtrack hits No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 Chart
Leonardo DiCaprio gets called out for boarding superyacht: ‘eco-hypocrite’

Leonardo DiCaprio gets called out for boarding superyacht: ‘eco-hypocrite’

Latest

view all