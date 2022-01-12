 
Groom divorces bride for dancing on 'provocative' song during wedding ceremony

  • The bride was dancing on a Syrian song.
  • The groom divorced his newlywed wife during the ceremony.
  • Earlier, a man in Jordan had divorced his bride because of the same song.

A man in Iraq reportedly divorced his wife after she started dancing during the wedding ceremony. 

According to News 18, Iraq’s capital Baghdad witnessed the shortest-ever marriage as the groom divorced his bride on the day of the wedding during the ceremony.

The report stated that the bride was dancing to a Syrian song “Mesaytara” which, in the local language, means "to dominate or control."

The bride's dance on this song provoked the groom and his family to such an extent that a quarrel broke out during the ceremony and he divorced her there and then.

According to media reports, this is not the first case of divorce reported because of this song, as earlier a man in Jordan divorced his bride on his wedding day due to the same song.

