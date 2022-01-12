WhatsApp update: What's new about the voice note feature?

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has rolled out a global voice note player for the iOS platform. However, the update is still under development for WhatsApp beta for Android.

The global voice note player is a new feature that allows listening to voice notes even when you switch to a different chat.

The feature has been rolled out for some beta testers today on iOS platform, including WhatsApp Business beta.

As the above screenshot suggests, the user is listening to a voice note from the chats list. Under the new feature, the voice note you’re listening to won’t be dismissed even when you swipe back or open a different chat.

If you can't hear the voice note from the chat list, your WhatsApp account is not ready to let you test the feature. So, what you are to do is just wait for a future update that will release the feature for more users soon.

For WhatsApp beta for Android users, the feature is still under development and there is no news about the release date.