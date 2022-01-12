 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Pakistan records highest daily COVID-19 cases in more than three months

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Students gather and wait outside a school building as secondary schools reopen amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Karachi, Pakistan January 18, 2021. — Reuters/File
  • Pakistan registers highest deaths from COVID-19 since December 15, 2021.
  • COVID positivity ratio reaches 4.70%; overall cases surpass 1.309 million.
  • Pakistan records 13 deaths, taking overall death toll to 28,987.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections — 2,074 — in the last 24 hours since September 24, 2021, more than three months ago, the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning.

Following the detection of new cases, the positivity ratio has reached 4.70% and overall infections have jumped past 1.309 million, while the recovery ratio stands at 96.2% as 1.26 million people have recovered from the virus.

Pakistan also registered 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since December 15, 2021, pushing the death toll to 28,987, official figures showed.

The country's partial vaccinations, as of Tuesday, moved up to 163.65 million after 811,901 more people received the jab, according to the NCOC.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio has moved past 20.22%, with the Sindh Health Department mulling over a 14-day "special vaccination programme" in several cities of Sindh.

Centre rules out lockdown

Despite rising cases, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said a day earlier Pakistan would not undergo another lockdown and dismissed reports of schools' closure.

The information minister, addressing a post-cabinet press conference, said the federal cabinet was informed that the COVID-19 positivity ratio had doubled in the country.

"But despite this, it is our resolve that we absolutely not impose a lockdown in Pakistan. Our economy cannot bear the burden [of another lockdown]," he said.

The information minister said "an excellent" vaccination campaign was underway and the government had invested $2 billion into the vaccines.

"Pakistan has a success story of dealing with coronavirus. We will not impose a lockdown. We will, however, monitor the situation. We urge everyone to wear masks," he said.

