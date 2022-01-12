 
South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris calls time on cricket career

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris. Photo: Instagram/ tipoo_morris
  • South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris announces retirement from all formats of cricket.
  • Thanks everyone who played part in his journey.
  • Morris made his debut in 2012 and went on to play four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is.

Bowling all-rounder Chris Morris has announced his retirement from cricket, calling time on a career that saw him represent South Africa 69 times across all formats.

The 34-year-old made his debut for South Africa in 2012 and went on to play four tests, 42 One-Day Internationals and 23 Twenty20 internationals, taking 94 international wickets and scoring 773 runs.

He last played for South Africa in the 2019 ODI World Cup, in which he was their highest wicket-taker with 13.

Morris also earned million-dollar deals in the Indian Premier League on multiple occasions, becoming the most expensive buy here in the tournament's history in February 2021 when he returned to the Rajasthan Royals for 162.5 million rupees. ($2.20 million).

"Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small ... it's been a fun ride," Morris said here on Instagram.

Morris added that he would be taking up a coaching role with South African franchise Titans.

