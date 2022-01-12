Mohammad Hafeez shows support to new Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi

Former Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez — photo provided by the reporter

LAHORE: Former captain and player of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars (LQ) Mohammad Hafeez has shown support for the new LQ skipper Shaheen Afridi as a captain, saying that "we all have to support him on the ground."

Talking to the media, Hafeez said that Afridi has proved himself as a great bowler throughout the world, "making all of us his fans."

The cricketer, popularly known as the Professor, added that Shaheen "will get success as a captain too.”

The star bowler was named captain of the Lahore Qalandars for the seventh edition of the PSL.

"Wishing good luck to the pacer for becoming an LQ team captain, Hafeez said. “Shaheen has a good chance to prove himself as a leader.”

“We all have to support Shaheen on the field and we are ready to take pressure on his behalf,” Hafeez added.

Being a senior and experienced player in the field of cricket, the Professor backed up the pacer and said that he will "always guide the young captain with everything that he has learned playing professional cricket for Pakistan."

"Whenever he needs me, I’ll be there for Shaheen and I have a firm belief that he will be a successful captain," he said.

Shading light on PSL preparations, the former batter said that "exhaustive preparations" are underway in pre-PSL camps, adding that, "fans have high expectations from the LQ team.”

"LQ has a good combination side this time and we will try to live up to the expectations of fans," he vowed.

Hafeez further said that he has always been in favour of players' performance in domestic matches and now they have a chance to show their skills in PSL.

Talking about the COVID-19 situation in the country, the former captain said: "We are all mature enough now about the coronavirus situation and if a player tests positive, the event should not be stopped."

"There is no use of postponing the event and rescheduling it," he said.

Hafeez further said that the previous year event was postponed and rescheduled in United Arab Emirates (UAE), therefore cricket lovers could not enjoy the PSL.