 
world
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Reuters

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat Magawa dies in retirement

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Magawa, the recently retired landmine detection rat, sits in a tube in its cage at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu/File
Magawa, the recently retired landmine detection rat, sits in a tube in its cage at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu/File

  • Rat Magawa dies at the age of eight, leaving legacy of saved lives.
  • Every discovery he made reduced risk of injury or death for people of Cambodia
  • Rat has received gold medal in 2020 for "lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty".

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing rat Magawa, who found more than 100 landmines and explosives during a five-year career, has died at the age of 8, leaving a lasting legacy of saved lives in the Southeast Asian nation.

Magawa, who died over the weekend, was the most successful "HeroRAT" deployed by international charity APOPO, which uses African giant pouched rats to detect landmines and tuberculosis.

"Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm, but towards the weekend he started to slow down, napping more and showing less interest in food in his last days," the non-profit organisation said in a statement.

Scarred by decades of civil war, Cambodia is one of the world's most heavily landmined countries, with more than 1,000 sq km (386 sq miles) of land still contaminated.

It has among the highest number of amputees per capita, with more than 40,000 people having lost limbs to explosives.

Illustrating the extreme risks involved, three Cambodians working to clear mines died on Monday in Preah Vihear province, bordering Thailand.

The three from the Cambodia Self-Help Demining group were killed by blasts from anti-tank mines, which also wounded two others, said Heng Ratana, director-general of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre.

APOPO said Magawa's contribution allowed communities in Cambodia to live, work, and play more safely.

"Every discovery he made reduced the risk of injury or death for the people of Cambodia," APOPO said.

The African giant pouched rat even received a gold medal in 2020 from Britain's People's Dispensary for Sick Animals for "lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty".

Magawa, who retired in June 2021, was born in Tanzania and moved to Siem Reap in Cambodia in 2016 to begin clearing mines.

"A hero is laid to rest," APOPO said.

More From World:

Djokovic admits 'errors' as he fights to avoid Australian deportatio

Djokovic admits 'errors' as he fights to avoid Australian deportatio
Man sets 'slow internet equipment' on fire; sentenced to seven years in jail

Man sets 'slow internet equipment' on fire; sentenced to seven years in jail

Pakistan 'strongly' condemns hijacking of UAE-flagged cargo vessel

Pakistan 'strongly' condemns hijacking of UAE-flagged cargo vessel
WATCH: Traffic comes to halt as python crosses busy road

WATCH: Traffic comes to halt as python crosses busy road
Chinese woman stuck in blind date's house after city lockdown

Chinese woman stuck in blind date's house after city lockdown
UK PM Johnson apologises for attending lockdown party

UK PM Johnson apologises for attending lockdown party
'The curious case of a cereal burglar': Thief cooks khichdi in middle of burglary

'The curious case of a cereal burglar': Thief cooks khichdi in middle of burglary
Chinese cities battle COVID-19 as Winter Olympics loom

Chinese cities battle COVID-19 as Winter Olympics loom
About 70 S Korean entrepreneurs contract COVID after CES tech trade show

About 70 S Korean entrepreneurs contract COVID after CES tech trade show
Iran nuclear talks proceeding too slowly, says France

Iran nuclear talks proceeding too slowly, says France
PPP MPA abducted by Al-Qaeda made peace ambassador by NGO

PPP MPA abducted by Al-Qaeda made peace ambassador by NGO
Fauci slams senator for death threats as US hospitalizations hit record

Fauci slams senator for death threats as US hospitalizations hit record

Latest

view all