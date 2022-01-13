Prince Charles cancels his Burns Night celebration

Royal fans are praising Prince Charles for calling off his Burns Night Celebration for the second consecutive year.

According to the British media, Highgrove, in Gloucestershire, usually has a black-tie charity dinner to mark the annual celebration of Scotland's national bard, Robert Burns, on January 25.

The event was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and no event is to be staged this year.

Local media reported that Prince Charles has paid homage to the Bard several times before. He even recorded a recitation of his poems for the BBC.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Wednesday for attending a "bring your own booze" gathering at his official residence during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, as a senior figure in his party and opponents said he should resign.

Johnson admitted for the first time that he had attended the party at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 when COVID-19 rules limited social gatherings to a bare minimum, saying he understood public anger.

"I know the rage they feel with me over the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules," an ashen-faced Johnson told parliament.

"I offer my heartfelt apologies," he said.



