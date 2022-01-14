 
health
Friday Jan 14 2022
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps over 7% as Omicron spread continues

Friday Jan 14, 2022

A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine dose during a door-to-door campaign in a slum in Karachi, on 13, 2022.—Reuters/File
  • Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 7.36%, highest since August 31.
  • Country reports 3,567 new coronavirus cases.
  • As many as seven deaths reported across Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio jumped over 7% as the country reported 3,567 new cases — the highest since September 10, 2021 — in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Friday morning.

The NCOC said 48,449 tests were conducted across the country, and 3,567 infections emerged, taking the positivity ratio to 7.36%. The country last reported an infection rate of 6.64% on August 31, 2021.

With the new infections, the overall tally has risen to 1.315 million, while seven more deaths have taken the death toll to 28,999.

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country after the emergence of the Omicron variant, a meeting of the education ministers' was called yesterday (Thursday) to decide the fate of schools, but was later postponed to next week.

Karachi witnesses major jump in infection rate

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Karachi reached up to 31% on Thursday when 1,940 people were testing positive for the infectious disease, an official report revealed as two more people died in the city, The News reported

However, an official of the Sindh Health Department claimed that as hospitalisation was not increasing in Karachi, no drastic measures were under consideration to control the spread of COVID-19 due.

“We have decided that unless the hospitalisation increases up to 40-50% in Karachi, we are not going to take any drastic measures. We are taking some measures to promote vaccination and take action against businesses doing public dealing with unvaccinated staff but no stringent measures are under consideration at the moment in Karachi,” MPA Qasim Soomro, parliamentary secretary health in the Sindh Assembly, told The News on Thursday.

