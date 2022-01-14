 
Sci-Tech
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Web Desk

In a first, Snack Video and Likee register with PTA

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Representatives of PTA and Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd signing registration agreements. — PTA
Representatives of PTA and Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd signing registration agreements. — PTA

  • Companies register under Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules, 2021
  • Registration certificates awarded to newly registered companies in ceremony at PTA Headquarters.
  • PTA chairman, senior officials and companies' representatives attend ceremony.

A couple of social media companies including Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd and BIGO Service Pakistan Pvt Ltd, commonly known as the popular video-sharing applications Snack Video and Live/Likee, respectively, have registered with Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) for the first time under the "Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021."

A statement issued by the PTA on Friday said that "significant social media companies are required to register with PTA" under the aforementioned set of rules.

A ceremony was held at the PTA Headquarters, Islamabad, for the registration process, where the companies were awarded the registration certificates.

The event was attended by the PTA chairman, senior officials and members besides representatives of the newly registered companies.

It is pertinent to mention here that the step has been taken in a bid to keep a check on the content shared on the video-sharing apps as well as to control any "morally inappropriate content" on the platforms.

More From Sci-Tech:

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack military post in Bannu

Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack military post in Bannu
Pakistan welcomes UN's appeal for Afghan aid: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan welcomes UN's appeal for Afghan aid: PM Imran Khan
HEC tells foreign universities to seek approval before offering programmes in Pakistan

HEC tells foreign universities to seek approval before offering programmes in Pakistan
Punjab govt forms medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports

Punjab govt forms medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports
'No jokes about money laundering': Shahzad Akbar says probe against Hareem Shah launched

'No jokes about money laundering': Shahzad Akbar says probe against Hareem Shah launched
PML-N leaders call January 13 'darkest day' in Pakistan's history as NA passes 'mini-budget'

PML-N leaders call January 13 'darkest day' in Pakistan's history as NA passes 'mini-budget'
COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates National Security Policy, calls it 'great step'

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates National Security Policy, calls it 'great step'
Shahbaz Sharif more corrupt than Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed

Shahbaz Sharif more corrupt than Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan lowers booster dose age limit as Omicron pushes infections

Pakistan lowers booster dose age limit as Omicron pushes infections

Latest

view all