In a first, Snack Video and Likee register with PTA

A couple of social media companies including Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd and BIGO Service Pakistan Pvt Ltd, commonly known as the popular video-sharing applications Snack Video and Live/Likee, respectively, have registered with Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) for the first time under the "Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021."



A statement issued by the PTA on Friday said that "significant social media companies are required to register with PTA" under the aforementioned set of rules.

A ceremony was held at the PTA Headquarters, Islamabad, for the registration process, where the companies were awarded the registration certificates.

The event was attended by the PTA chairman, senior officials and members besides representatives of the newly registered companies.

It is pertinent to mention here that the step has been taken in a bid to keep a check on the content shared on the video-sharing apps as well as to control any "morally inappropriate content" on the platforms.