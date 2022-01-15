 
Royal family's shame dominates headlines around world as Queen removes Andrew's titles

Queen Elizabeth on Thursday stripped her second son Prince Andrew of his royal and military titles after a court in the US decided not to dismiss a sex abuse lawsuit against him.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement that said the royal titles of Andrew has been removed. Later, Prince Andrew confirmed through a statement that he has handed back his titles to the Queen.

The news dominated the headlines across the world on Friday.

Commenting on  the development, author and journalist Omid Scobie wrote, "The Queen did what was necessary to protect the crown but, as the royal family's shame dominates headlines around world, is the damage already done? 

He added, "It took a rape case going to trial, years of Andrew's awful judgment and the military community speaking out to get to this point."


