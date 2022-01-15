 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 15 2022
Britney Spears furious at 'crazy lies' told by Jamie Lynn, denies knife story

Britney Spears is clapping back at younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears in a bombshell new social media post.

Turning to her Twitter on Friday, the pop star said that her author sister is just spreading 'crazy lies' to get attention. 

"It's important to remember that I was a kid in that moment," Jamie Lynn said in an interview with Juju Chang as she explained how Britney locked herself in a room with a knife. "I was scared. That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to really say anything because I didn't want to upset anybody — but also was so upset that she didn't feel safe."

Responding to her claims, Britney wrote: "Jamie Lynn... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW... I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!" Britney wrote. "The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut... So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!

She continued, "NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.... I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all!!!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW... LOWER... LOWEST... because you win on that one, babe!!!!"

