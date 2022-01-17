 
entertainment
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using Twitter?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using Twitter?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyers have reportedly objected to a tweet posted by senior royal commentator and biographer Angela Levin.

 Levin said,  "Harry and Meghan after me again via Twitter lawyers. I said that their victim feelings happen every now and again and the rest of the time they are strong enough to tell the world how to behave. Thankfully Twitter says it is not subject to removal."

Her original tweet, which apparently elicited reaction from the lawyers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex read, "Anyone think that H and M's protection issue brings on the victim feelings that they seem to get every now and again? The rest of the time they are strong enough to tell us all over the globe what to do."

She had posted the tweet after reports surfaced that Prince Harry had applied for the judicial review of Home Department's decision not to allow him to personally pay for his security in the UK. Angela Levin is known as an anti-Meghan Markle royal expert who hardly misses a chance to criticise the US-based couple. Harry and Meghan are not using Twitter in official capacity after stepping down from their roles as senior royals.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's latest move seen as 'perfect excuse' for Meghan to avoid visiting UK

Prince Harry's latest move seen as 'perfect excuse' for Meghan to avoid visiting UK
Courteney Cox starrer 'Scream' debuts to bloody impressive $30.6 million

Courteney Cox starrer 'Scream' debuts to bloody impressive $30.6 million
Kanye West thanks Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott to ease his suffering

Kanye West thanks Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott to ease his suffering
Harry's latest statement challenges Meghan's previous claim - who speaks the truth?

Harry's latest statement challenges Meghan's previous claim - who speaks the truth?
Prince Harry criticised for 'moaning about something' days into new year

Prince Harry criticised for 'moaning about something' days into new year
Hailey Bieber spellbinds onlookers as she flaunts her toned abs in cropped top and leggings

Hailey Bieber spellbinds onlookers as she flaunts her toned abs in cropped top and leggings
Don't mess with granny: Prince William recalls squabble with Queen over wedding attire

Don't mess with granny: Prince William recalls squabble with Queen over wedding attire
How Megxit helped royal family put aside 'traditional rivalries'

How Megxit helped royal family put aside 'traditional rivalries'

How Prince Charles planned Prince Andrew's downfall over Christmas

How Prince Charles planned Prince Andrew's downfall over Christmas

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

How Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped royal family

How Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped royal family

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event

Kendall Jenner responds to criticism over her choice of dress for a wedding event

Latest

view all